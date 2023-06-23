Gimli Film Festival Reveals Programming Lineup

The Gimli International Film Festival has pulled back the curtain on its exciting lineup for this summer’s festival.

From fiction feature films to documentaries, and popular sunset screenings, film buffs will find something from every genre.

One of the festival’s highlights is the spotlight on short films, championing the immense talent and innovation of emerging filmmakers.

“Diaspora” by Deco Dawson and “Arutinae” by Erin Buelow showcase the exceptional talent within Manitoba’s filmmaking community. Audiences can also look forward to captivating international films like “Beautiful Beings” from Iceland, “Pamfir” from Ukraine, and “Hello Dankness” from Australia and USA, transporting viewers into storytelling worlds both near and far. Another film garnering well-deserved attention is Canadian environmental phycological drama “Until Branches Bend,” by Sophie Jarvis.

The complete festival lineup can be found at GimliFilm.com. For tickets and festival passes, visit giff2023.eventive.org.

The 23rd annual Gimli Film Festival runs July 26-30.