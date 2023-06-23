Teen Dies Following Stabbing in Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A teen, who was stabbed last Saturday while leaving a concert in downtown Winnipeg, has died.

The victim had just left the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie concert at Canada Life Centre when he was assaulted in the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to break up a fight between other people.

The 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and was released.