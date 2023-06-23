Woman Sexually Assaulted During Massage at Winnipeg Spa: Police

WINNIPEG — A former massage therapist at a Winnipeg spa is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Winnipeg police say the woman reported her body was touched in an unwanted and sexual manner during a massage therapy appointment in the 700 block of Crescent Drive on May 16.

The victim, in her 50s, reported the incident to police three days later. She wasn’t physically injured during the incident.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and is facing a sexual assault charge. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

The suspect, who police say is a licensed massage therapist, is no longer employed by the business.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who wishes to speak with an investigator to call (204) 986-6245.