Elderly Man Left Unconscious in Osborne Village Road Rage Incident

Winnipeg police say a 75-year-old man received life-altering injuries during a road rage incident in Osborne Village earlier this year.

The alleged assault occurred the evening of January 15, 2023 in the area of Osborne Street and River Avenue.

Police had responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian, but determined no crash had occurred and a man was assaulted.

When they arrived, officers found an elderly man lying on the sidewalk with an upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.

Investigators determined two vehicles had stopped in a parking lot in the 400 block of River Avenue. Each driver exited their vehicle before the victim was physically assaulted. He was rendered unconscious, fell to the sidewalk, and sustained life-altering injuries.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on June 21 and is facing an aggravated assault charge.

He was released pending a court appearance.