Boy Injured After Being Mauled by Coyote

Winnipeg police are warning the public after a child was mauled by a coyote in the northeast area of the city.

Police were called to Sunny Morning Road at around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a child that had been bit by a coyote.

Police learned a 15-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother were walking in the Popko Crescent and Knowles Avenue area when a coyote began running towards them. As the children began to flee, the boy was mauled before a resident chased the animal away. The boy sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Winnipeg police are working with the Conservation Officer Service on the incident.

Animal experts say if a coyote approaches you, become large and loud to deter it, a practice known as hazing.