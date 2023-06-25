Home » News » Man Found Critically Injured on Stradbrook Avenue: Police

Man Found Critically Injured on Stradbrook Avenue: Police

June 25, 2023 8:14 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are seeking information about an injured man who was found on the roadway in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue on Friday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area at around 2:30 a.m. The man was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Information indicates that the male had previously been in a state of distress before being located, according to police. Limited information is available, and investigators are requesting the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have had contact with or observed the man in the area during this timeframe is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).


