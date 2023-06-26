‘Book of Mormon’ Returning to Centennial Concert Hall

The hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon is returning to Winnipeg early next year.

The critically acclaimed production will play at the Centennial Concert Hall from January 5-7, 2024.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.

The comedic story follows two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The musical first opened in March 2011.

Single-ticket information will be released in the fall. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or calling 1-800-889-8457.