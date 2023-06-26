Man Selling Chocolate Charged in Downtown Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown last Friday.

A 33-year-old woman was approached by a man selling chocolate at around 4 p.m. When she declined to make a purchase, police say the man made an inappropriate comment before touching the victim in an unwanted sexual manner.

Officers on foot patrol were flagged down by the victim and police were able to locate the suspect in the area of Graham Avenue and Donald Street.

Ermiyas Isaac Dangerfield, 25, of Winnipeg, has been charged with sexual assault.

He remains in custody.