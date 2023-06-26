Man Found Dead After Going Missing Tubing on Waterhen River

A 37-year-old man has died after he is believed to have drowned while tubing on the Waterhen River.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was tubing on the evening of June 22 with a 21-year-old woman when he went missing.

Police located the woman walking along the shoreline of the Waterhen River, but could’t immediately locate the man. A witness reported seeing two tubes tied together floating in the river with no one on board.

Police, the local fire department and other agencies deployed watercraft as part of their search efforts. On the afternoon of June 23, the man’s body was found in the Waterhen River. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Winnipegosis RCMP, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, continue to investigate.