Manitoba Hires More Crown Attorneys, Legal Support Staff

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is hiring 19 new Crown attorneys and six new legal staff at a cost of $3.4 million.

The province says adding 25 new Crown lawyers represent the largest increase in Crown attorneys in the past 15 years.

“The addition of new attorneys will enhance our ability to prosecute serious criminal offences,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

These new positions, together with our calls for federal changes to the Criminal Code that will make bail harder to achieve for violent and repeat offenders, and our record investments as part of our Violent Crime Strategy, show we are taking meaningful steps to address crime on our streets.”

The province says the new hires will help address increased workloads being faced by the Crown law division, assist in ongoing retention efforts, and enhance overall employee wellness.