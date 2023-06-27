Man Charged After Walking Around Cross Lake with Gun

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after he was spotted walking through the community of Cross Lake with a gun.

Police received a report of the armed man on the afternoon of June 23 and began making patrols.

Officers witnessed the suspect running on foot toward a home and cordoned off the area. The man was found hiding in the basement and arrested by police.

The firearm, which was seized, was found to be stolen from another home earlier in the day.

Tyrese Settee, 19, has been charged with weapons-related offences and remains in custody.