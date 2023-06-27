Blue Bombers Sign Quarterback Dakota Prukop

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract.

Prukop returns to Winnipeg after dressing for four games this season with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League.

The 2017 Grey Cup Champion (Toronto) has appeared in 61 CFL games in his career with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019), Edmonton Elks (2021) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022). During that time, Prukop has recorded 648 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, six passing touchdowns, and eight rushing touchdowns.

The Bombers also announced they have released American quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome.