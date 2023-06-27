Winnipeg Jets Release 2023-24 Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets will open their 2023-24 season in Calgary on October 11 when they face the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The NHL on Tuesday released the upcoming season schedule, which has the Jets returning to Canada Life Centre on October 14 to meet the Florida Panthers.

Winnipeg will remain at home for the next two games after that to face the Los Angeles Kings on October 17, and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights October 19.

The longest homestands of the season for the Jets are a pair of five-game sets from November 9-18 and from March 26 to April 4.

Jets games will be available again this season on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN app. The rest of the games will air on Hockey Night in Canada and Rogers Sportsnet. The full television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. 680 CJOB and sister station Power 97 will air all 82 games this season.

2023-24 Winnipeg Jets schedule:

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 Schedule List by ChrisDca on Scribd