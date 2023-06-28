RRC Polytech Receives $10M Donation

The price is right for Red River College Polytech after receiving a $10 million donation from the Price Family Foundation.

The gift is the largest ever in the college’s history and anchors the future Price Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics.

“As Manitoba’s polytechnic, RRC Polytech is strongly positioned to partner with stakeholders and help usher in a new era of opportunity for one of Manitoba’s most-valued economic sectors,” said Fred Meier, RRC Polytech president and CEO.

“We are expanding training opportunities and applied research in manufacturing, and it is only possible because of the vision and the commitment of Dr. Gerry Price and the Price Family Foundation, as well as the support of the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba.”

The federal government is contributing more than $3 million towards the project, while $4.86 million will come from the province for capital, program development, as well as ongoing operating costs.

The institute is scheduled for a phased launch in the fall and will feature a range of new programs and firsts for RRC Polytech, including: