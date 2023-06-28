City Awards $1.2M in Renovation Grants to Community Centres

The City of Winnipeg has awarded 19 community centres with renovation grants totalling $1,259,466.
“This program is a crucial investment in our community centres, ensuring they have the necessary resources to undertake repairs, upgrades, and safety improvements that enhance the overall experience for visitors,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.
The community centres receiving grants include:
- Bord-Aire
- Champlain
- Deer Lodge
- East Elmwood
- Gateway
- Glenwood
- Morse Place
- North Kildonan
- Northwood
- Norwood
- Park City West
- Robert A. Steen
- Southdale
- Sturgeon Heights
- Tyndall Park
- Valley Gardens
- Vince Leah
- Whyte Ridge
- Wildwood
The Community Centre Renovation Grant Program has two intake periods each year in the spring and fall. Since the program’s inception in 2012, the city has invested more than $15.7 million towards community centre renovations across Winnipeg.