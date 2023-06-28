City Awards $1.2M in Renovation Grants to Community Centres

The City of Winnipeg has awarded 19 community centres with renovation grants totalling $1,259,466.

“This program is a crucial investment in our community centres, ensuring they have the necessary resources to undertake repairs, upgrades, and safety improvements that enhance the overall experience for visitors,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

The community centres receiving grants include:

Bord-Aire

Champlain

Deer Lodge

East Elmwood

Gateway

Glenwood

Morse Place

North Kildonan

Northwood

Norwood

Park City West

Robert A. Steen

Southdale

Sturgeon Heights

Tyndall Park

Valley Gardens

Vince Leah

Whyte Ridge

Wildwood

The Community Centre Renovation Grant Program has two intake periods each year in the spring and fall. Since the program’s inception in 2012, the city has invested more than $15.7 million towards community centre renovations across Winnipeg.