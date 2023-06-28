Winnipeg Police Officer Charged in Highway Crash

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with careless driving following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this year.

The crash happened on January 31 on the divided four-lane portion of the highway in the RM of Reynolds.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says a vehicle was westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when a second vehicle entered the highway from a parked position, resulting in a collision.

WPS Const. Ian Case was issued a provincial offences act ticket for making an unauthorized U-turn.

Manitoba RCMP also assisted in the investigation of the collision.