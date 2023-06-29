Canada Day Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Canada Day brings with it several holiday closures, including the following on Saturday, July 1.

Here’s a list of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg this long weekend.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed

Grant Park — Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed

Polo Park — Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart locations will be open on Canada Day. For individual store hours in other Manitoba locations, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, July 3 in lieu of Canada Day.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Saturday, July 1 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Saturday, July 1 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Saturday, July 1 — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Saturday, July 1 — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Saturday, July 1, with additional bus service on Route 11 Portage between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to allow for travel between The Forks and Assiniboine Park.

Additionally, bus service will be extended Saturday evening on routes exiting Downtown, with the last buses leaving Downtown at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Indoor Pools

All city indoor pools will be closed on Saturday, July 1.

Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools and Spray Pads

City of Winnipeg outdoor aquatic services will be open (weather permitting) on Saturday, July 1. All outdoor pools, including heated and non-heated pools and spray pads, will be open. Wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis on July 1.

Fitness and Leisure Centres

All City fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Saturday, July 1.

On Monday, July 3, fitness and leisure centres will be open as normally scheduled.

Library Services

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 3.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Saturday, July 1.

On Monday, July 3, the Animal Services Agency will be open from noon – 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the Administration Office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, July 3.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.