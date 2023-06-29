Liquor Mart, Property Registry Employees Vote in Favour of Strike

Employees at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, as well as Teranet Manitoba (provincial property registry), have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says workers at both organizations have rejected the provincial wage mandate and are in a position to walk off the job.

The province is proposing annual pay increases of 1.5 percent, 1.75 percent, two percent and two percent, over the next four years.

“The Stefanson government talks a good game about respecting the people who provide public services, but their refusal to make fair wage offers to provincial public service shows they just aren’t serious about treating their employees with respect and they aren’t serious about fixing our public services,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross.

Liquor workers at MBLL staff provincial Liquor Marts and the provincial liquor distribution centre, which supplies liquor products to all Manitoba retail stores and restaurants, public and private.

MGEU members at Teranet Manitoba operate Manitoba’s Land Titles System and Personal Property Registry, providing certification of titles to land, maintaining land and survey records, and administering the registration of financial interests in personal property for the Province of Manitoba.

The MBLL workers and Teranet employees join fellow union members at Red River College Polytech, Assiniboine Community College, University College of the North, and Université de Saint-Boniface, who have also voted in favour of job action.

No date for a potential strike has been set.