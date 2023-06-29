Off-Duty RCMP Officer Investigated Over Alleged Threats

An off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer is under investigation after allegedly uttering threats while in traffic.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was recently notified about the incident that occurred on June 17 in the area of Nairn Avenue and Watt Street in Winnipeg.

According to the IIU, a man was driving with his family at around 4 p.m. when the driver behind him braked, rolled down his window and began uttering threats and making racial comments toward him. The vehicle then left the area.

Winnipeg police were notified and identified the vehicle’s registered owner, which was later determined to be an off-duty RCMP officer.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.