Lac du Bonnet Area Highway Set for Major Upgrade

Major improvements are on the way for Provincial Road 433 in the Lac du Bonnet area.

The Manitoba government will spend nearly $16 million to upgrade the major artery road northeast of Winnipeg.

PR 433 (Lee River Road) will see gravel replaced with asphalt to the nearby Cape Coppermine development.

“PR 433 is in dire need of an upgrade and this project was in the making for many years,” said Reeve Loren Schinkel, RM of Lac du Bonnet.

“The road services the pristine Granite Hills Golf Course, so this announcement will be well received by our residents and business owners and will certainly provide economic benefits to our area.”

Initial design work is scheduled for 2023-24, with construction planned to begin once the design phase is complete.