RRC Polytech Receives $500K for Indigenous Mentorship Program

WINNIPEG — Red River College Polytech has received $500,000 to create a new Indigenous-led student mentorship program.

The investment from Canada Life was announced Thursday to support the program, which will be offered across all RRC Polytech programs and campuses.

“Canada Life is proud to support RRC Polytech’s new mentorship program for Indigenous learners,” said Brian Bowman, vice-president, sustainability and social impact.

“Education opens doors — but the end-to-end student journey isn’t always an easy one; this new program will help Indigenous learners leverage tools and support, anchored in Indigenous ways of knowing to better achieve their goals.”

The new program will provide support and guidance for Indigenous learners as they navigate post-secondary experiences and early employment.

RRC Polytech will work to develop and deliver training to mentors, and as part of the program, mentees will have an opportunity to give back, as after graduation they can be a mentor to a successive cohort of Indigenous learners.

RRC Polytech expects the new program to launch in early next year.