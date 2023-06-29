Traces of Mould Found in Century, St. Vital Arenas

WINNIPEG — Traces of mould have been found in Century Arena and St. Vital Arena, prompting the city to remove it as a precaution.

The city says inspections were conducted in each of its arenas that have wood ceilings with reflective coverings. The two arenas were identified as having mould as a result of those inspections.

Both facilities remain open and regular air testing confirmed there isn’t a safety risk to the public.

Remediation work is taking place and is expected to be completed by the end of July, allowing both arenas to open well ahead of winter recreation activities.