Winnipeg Police Chief City’s Top Earner in 2022

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth was the top earner on the city’s payroll in 2022.

Smyth earned $294,113 last year, as per the City of Winnipeg’s Public Compensation Disclosure, released on Thursday.

CAO Michael Jack earned $281,590, while COO Dave Wardrop pulled in $245,789.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief Christian Schmidt earned $239,370, while former mayor Brian Bowman took home $227,105 in his last year with the city.

The salaries may include any combination of salary and taxable benefits, overtime, retroactive pay adjustments, retirement allowance, sick pay cash out, vacation pay cash out, back pay, and severance pay.

