Police Seek Suspect in Henry Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was killed inside a suite in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

Police were called to the multi-room residence on Monday morning for a deceased person.

The victim, identified as Falin Johnston, 28, of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital where an autopsy confirmed her death to be a homicide.

Investigators have identified a female suspect named Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, of Winnipeg. She is wanted in connection to the death.

She is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’4″, 160 lbs. with a medium build and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).