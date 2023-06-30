Police Seek Suspect in Henry Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was killed inside a suite in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.
Police were called to the multi-room residence on Monday morning for a deceased person.
The victim, identified as Falin Johnston, 28, of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital where an autopsy confirmed her death to be a homicide.
Investigators have identified a female suspect named Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, of Winnipeg. She is wanted in connection to the death.
She is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’4″, 160 lbs. with a medium build and long brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).
Public Assistance: Homicide Unit investigators are requesting assistance locating Rebecca Marina FLETT, 40, of Winnipeg, wanted in connection with the death of a 28-year-old female on June 26 in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.https://t.co/UrbHhyqZqp
— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 30, 2023