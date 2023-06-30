Two Killed in Head-On Crash North of Brandon

Two people were killed on Tuesday evening in a crash north of Brandon on Highway 10.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., approximately five kilometres north of Highway 1, in the RM of Elton.

Police say a pickup truck carrying two people — a 38-year-old man and a 62-year-old man — was travelling southbound when it veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a semi, being driven by a 39-year-old man from Rivers.

The two people inside the pickup truck were pronounced deceased on scene. The semi driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both vehicles were consumed by fire.

RCMP continue to investigate.