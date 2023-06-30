Lockport Bridge Reopens After Months of Closures

Just in time for the Canada Day long weekend, the St. Andrews Lock and Dam Bridge is reopened to traffic.

Businesses and community members in the Lockport area are celebrating the reopening of the bridge, which has been closed on and off over the past several months for bridge deck replacement.

Along with the new deck, a widened pedestrian pathway has been constructed to accommodate an increase in foot traffic.

The community is marking the occasion this weekend by hosting the Lockport First Farmers Market on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, located on the northeast corner of the bridge, adjacent to A&W.