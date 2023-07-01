Police Charge Man After Multiple Thefts of Beats Headphones

Winnipeg police have charged a man after multiple thefts of Beats wireless headphones from a local store in June.

Police say the suspect attended a store in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue on 10 separate occasions between June 1 and June 28. Police allege the suspect stole more than $13,000 worth of Beats headphones during that time.

The thefts were so rampant that police launched an investigation called Project Falcon aimed at solving the crimes.

In one case, the suspect attended the store with a yet-to-be-identified female suspect, selected five pairs of Beats wireless headphones valued at approximately $2,200, and left without paying.

In the last instance, the suspect targeted a store in the 700 block of St. James Street, where he walked out with $477 in merchandise.

Gregory Joseph Edward Nixon, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 13 counts of theft under $5,000.

He was detained in custody.