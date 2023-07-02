Police Searching for Pair of Stolen Antique Pistols

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of antique pistols that were recently stolen from the North Point Douglas area.

Police responded to a break-in at the Ross House Museum in the 100 block of Meade Street North on June 29.

Investigators learned the pair of “Rothe Kilkenny Flintlock” duelling pistols (serial numbers: 988.2.6a/988.2.6b) were stolen sometime between June 25 and June 28.

They are approximately 10.5 inches in length, half-stock, with horn fore-ends, finger spur on trigger guards with a single gold barrel band. They are valued at approximately $6,200.

Police say while the pistols are still operational, they require a musket ball as ammunition in order to fire. No ammunition was stolen in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).