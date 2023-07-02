Second Child Attacked by Coyote in Winnipeg

A second child has been attacked by a coyote in a Winnipeg neighbourhood in less than a week.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development announced Sunday that a four-year-old child was attacked on June 30 in the Headmaster Row area of North Kildonan.

The child was treated and released from hospital.

The incident follows a coyote attack involving a nine-year-old child on June 24, also in the North Kildonan area.

Conservation officers have stepped up patrols and hired a trapper from the Manitoba Trappers Association to assist. The public is advised to take extra precautions, especially with young children.

The province says while these attacks are rare, it’s important that people be vigilant, supervise children closely, feed pets indoors, keep animals on a leash and reduce attractants. If a coyote is seen, people are encouraged to make noise, do what they can to appear large, stay in a group, and not run as that might incite a chase.