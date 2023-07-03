Police Seek Suspects After Cyclist Hit by Vehicle

Winnipeg police are looking for several suspects after a 63-year-old man was projected off his bicycle in a hit and run.

Police say the victim was riding his bike near the intersection of Isabel Street and Notre Dame Avenue the evening of June 30 when he was hit by a car. The cyclist was left unconscious on the roadway and the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later downgraded to critical but stable condition.

Officers located an unoccupied and heavily damaged grey 2007 Pontiac G6 in the 100 block of Juno Street. Police learned that four males were spotted fleeing the vehicle before it was abandoned.

Police say the cyclist was crossing Notre Dame Avenue and Isabel Street against a red traffic signal light when he was struck by the vehicle, projecting him onto the roadway.

Police are asking the public for information on where the 2007 Pontiac G6 may have travelled at around the time of the collision. Anyone with dash camera, doorbell/home security, and business surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).