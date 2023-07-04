Manitoba Waiving Park Entry Fees Next Week

Manitoba is waiving entry fees to all provincial parks next week.

From July 10-16, visitors won’t be required to purchase a park pass for their vehicle. Overnight camping fees still apply, as do entrance fees to national parks.

“For the third year in a row, our government is providing week-long free provincial park access to coincide with Canada’s Parks Day,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt. “This initiative allows all Manitobans to enjoy our parks’ extraordinary natural beauty, intriguing historical sites and diverse recreational activities.”

Several free interpretive events and experiences are planned for Canada’s Parks Day on July 15, and many campgrounds have also organized special events. A complete list of what to do can be found on the province’s website.

Those wanting to book a campsite can make a reservation online or call 1-888-482-2267.