Manitobans Now Face Fines for Driving on Closed Roads

WINNIPEG — New rules took effect over the long weekend that bring tougher penalties for driving on closed roads in Manitoba.

Changes to the Highway Traffic Act under Bill 64, which began on July 1, create new offences for driving on a road that has been closed to traffic.

“We have heard from the RCMP that drivers ignore road closure signs and barricades and proceed to use roads that have been closed due to severe weather and other hazardous conditions,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“This puts motorists, law enforcement, emergency responders, operators of snow-clearing equipment and road maintenance staff in danger.”

The fines associated with the changes include:

$298 for driving a light vehicle (such as a car, SUV or pick-up truck) on a closed road

$672 for directing a person, such as an employee, to drive a light vehicle on a closed road

$672 for driving a heavy vehicle on a closed road

$1,296 for directing a person, such as an employee, to drive a heavy vehicle on a closed road

In addition to fines, individuals convicted of driving on a closed road will be penalized two demerit points. Law enforcement will also have the option of sending drivers to court in very serious cases where fines may be applied of up to $2,000 for offences involving light vehicles and up to $5,000 for offences involving heavy trucks and buses.