Winnipeg Firefighters Battle Large Point Douglas Blaze

Winnipeg firefighters battled a three-alarm fire early Tuesday at an industrial building on Sutherland Avenue.

The structural fire, between Maple Street North and Argyle Avenue, began shortly after 5 a.m.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the incident will be ongoing well into the day as crews continue to extinguish the blaze.

Residents who live nearby are advised to close their windows to protect their home’s air quality.

Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North will be closed with no access throughout the morning. Other nearby roadways may be temporarily affected throughout the day.

The city is asking drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to avoid the area and find alternate routes.