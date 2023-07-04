IIU Probing Crash Involving RCMP Vehicle in Portage la Prairie

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a crash involving a marked RCMP vehicle in Portage la Prairie.

The IIU says they were notified by Mounties on June 30 about a crash that occurred earlier that day involving a marked cruiser and two civilian vehicles.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Elm Street while police were responding to a high-priority call.

No serious injuries resulted from the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.