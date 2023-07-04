Winnipeg Police Receiving $1M+ for New Tech, Trauma Training

The Winnipeg Police Service is receiving $1.06 million from the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

The cash is flowing to allow police to purchase new technology to help officers analyze video evidence and provide 200 WPS members with trauma-informed training.

“The Winnipeg Police Service plays a vital role in crime prevention and law enforcement in our capital city and is taking meaningful steps to tackle violent crime on our streets. Supporting these efforts is crucial,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

The province says the new technology tool allows officers to review hours of video in minutes and quickly search and filter figures and events of interest, such as people, vehicles and lighting changes, with speed and precision via metadata.

The trauma-informed leadership training will focus on the critical role of police leaders in recognizing the impact of stressors in policing and developing tools to manage the impact.