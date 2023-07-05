Police Seize Weapons Cache from Brandon Home

Brandon police have charged multiple people after discovering a weapons cache in a city home on July 1.

Police were checking for a person wanted on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of 10th Street when officers spotted ammunition in plain view.

Police obtained a search warrant to further investigate the home and seized cocaine, fentanyl, currency and numerous weapons.

Two women, aged 20 and 22, along with a 40-year-old man, were arrested at the home by police.

On Wednesday, a fourth person was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Victoria Avenue in connection to the incident. When police searched the vehicle, they found a loaded .22 calibre sawed-off S/A rifle, and a machete.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Police continue to investigate.