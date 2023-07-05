Home » News » Police Seize Weapons Cache from Brandon Home

July 5, 2023 12:33 PM | News


Brandon Weapons Seizure

Weapons and drugs were seized from a Brandon home on July 1, 2023. (BPS / HANDOUT)

Brandon police have charged multiple people after discovering a weapons cache in a city home on July 1.

Police were checking for a person wanted on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of 10th Street when officers spotted ammunition in plain view.

Police obtained a search warrant to further investigate the home and seized cocaine, fentanyl, currency and numerous weapons.

Two women, aged 20 and 22, along with a 40-year-old man, were arrested at the home by police.

On Wednesday, a fourth person was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Victoria Avenue in connection to the incident. When police searched the vehicle, they found a loaded .22 calibre sawed-off S/A rifle, and a machete.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Police continue to investigate.


