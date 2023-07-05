Two Charged After Drugs, Stolen Items Found in Opaskwayak Cree Nation

Two women have been charged after a traffic stop in Opaskwayak Cree Nation lead police to discover drugs and stolen property.

Manitoba RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police Service were conducting patrols on June 30 when an automatic licence plate reader detected a vehicle with licence plates reported stolen out of Winnipeg.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located:

10 grams of suspected cocaine

various drug paraphernalia

23 debit and credit cards, believed to be stolen

6 different Manitoba ID cards and driver’s licences believed to be stolen and/or fake

2 Indian Affairs Status cards, one of which is believed to be fake

12 cellphones

Multiple fake and forged cheques

An undisclosed amount of Canadian currency

Shery Lambert, 32, and a 24-year-old woman, both from Moose Lake, were charged with multiple offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.