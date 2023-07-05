Winnipeg Police Expand Online Reporting Categories

Winnipeg police have expanded the type of reports citizens can make online.

As of this month, four new categories are available for online reporting:

Vehicle hit and runs (when unoccupied)

Damage/mischief to a vehicle (other than during a collision)

Theft from a vehicle

Fraud involving counterfeit bills

The online system is available 24/7 and each report receives the same attention as a report taken in-person or on the phone.

Upon completing an online report, citizens are given a report number and their report is sent to the appropriate investigative unit for follow-up.

In 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service received more than 48,000 online police reports.