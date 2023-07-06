Man Dies Shortly After Being Tasered, IIU Investigating

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the death of a man shortly after an encounter with Winnipeg police.

The IIU was notified on Wednesday about an incident earlier in the day when police located a stolen vehicle parked near a housing complex on Robson Street. When officers attempted to arrest the man in the vehicle, they had to use force and a Taser was deployed.

Once in custody, the suspect became unresponsive and was transported to the St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.