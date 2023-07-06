Manitoba Commits to Planting 1 Million Trees Annually

WINNIPEG — Millions of trees are going into the ground in Manitoba in the coming years.

The province has committed to planting up to 1 million trees annually under a nine-year agreement with the federal government.

Seedlings will be planted on forest lands that have been affected by wildfires and other natural disturbance events, and large saplings will be planted annually in rural, urban and Indigenous communities.

“Through this joint initiative, millions of additional trees will be planted in our forests and communities in the coming years,” said Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“These trees will help fight climate change, create new healthy forest ecosystems, clean our air, beautify our communities and create more green jobs throughout the province.”

These trees will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Manitoba by an estimated 52,473 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050, the equivalent of taking 16,076 vehicles off the road.