Federal Funding Targets Artisans at The Forks

WINNIPEG — The federal government is investing more than $308,000 to support the opening of a new collaborative community hub at The Forks.

Dan Vandal, minister responsible for PrairiesCan and MP for St. Boniface-St. Vital, announced the funding on Thursday.

The new space, which also includes rotating maker booths, will be located on the second floor of the popular tourist destination.

“The Forks is one of Manitoba’s most vibrant destinations with thousands of people visiting from near and far. Creating a space that will help grow small businesses and support entrepreneurs at the heart of our city is a smart and meaningful investment.”

This space will provide new opportunities for artists and artisans to create and display their work, make sales, and grow their networks by engaging with the diverse community at The Forks.

“Here at The Forks we care about innovation, entrepreneurship, incubation, and supporting local. And this makers market space is a fantastic representation of those core values,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks.