Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Appoints New President and CEO

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has appointed Gerry Sul as president and CEO to lead the Crown corporation.

Sul has been serving in the role in an acting capacity since January 2023.

“Gerry is an experienced leader with extensive knowledge about our lines of business,” said board chair Bonnie Mitchelson. “He is trusted and respected by employees throughout the corporation, and under his leadership, Manitobans can expect to see continued innovation and sound financial governance.”

Sul joined the corporation in 2007 as chief information officer and has held several key executive positions.

Sul holds a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from the University of Manitoba and has completed the Queen’s School of Business executive program, and the University of Nevada, Reno executive development program. He is board chair of the Western Canada Lotteries Corporation and a board member with Interprovincial Lotteries Corporation.

He began in the new role on July 5.