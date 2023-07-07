One Killed, Another Injured in Crash Near Cowan, Man.

One man was killed and a woman was injured Thursday night during a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 10.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened south of Cowan at around 8:25 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling south when it went off the roadway and rolled. The two people inside, both from Briggs Spur, were thrown from the vehicle.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced deceased on scene. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.