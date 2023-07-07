Winnipeg Folk Festival Receives $380K for Improvements, Staffing

On its opening night Thursday, the Winnipeg Folk Festival received an injection of federal funding.

Ottawa is providing $380,000 to the festival as it celebrates its 48th year at Birds Hill Park.

The funding will support the festival’s capital improvements and staffing plans.

“Not only does this funding bolster the stability of our organization post-pandemic as a whole, it allows to continue producing this treasured long-running event for our audience in the way they know and love,” said Lynne Skromeda, executive director.

“We are incredibly grateful to be afforded the opportunity to help generate tourism for Manitoba.”

In 2022, the Winnipeg Folk Festival drew in 74,000 attendees.

This year’s festival runs July 6-9.