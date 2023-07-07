Former Winnipeg Teacher Accused of Child Porn Possession

A former Winnipeg teacher has been arrested after police allege he uploaded child pornography to the internet.

Police were alerted in January 2023 that child sexual abuse imagery was uploaded from an IP address within the city.

Police identified a suspect and a single-family home associated with the IP address, which led them to execute a search warrant in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Officers located child pornography during the search, and seized several electronic storage devices.

Police learned the suspect had been employed as a teacher in multiple school divisions within Winnipeg and Manitoba for approximately the last 15 years.

Alan Lindsay Veness, 59, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession and accessing child pornography.

He was released to appear in court.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6172.