Winnipeg Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 16

A 53-year-old Winnipeg woman died Thursday after her vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 16.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened near Provincial Road 350, approximately 12 kilometres east of Gladstone, just before 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the woman was driving her SUV westbound when it veered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a semi, being driven by a 63-year-old man from Plumas.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene, while her 18-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital with minor physical injuries. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.