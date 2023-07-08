Suspect Sought in Alleged Sexual Assaults on Winnipeg Buses

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman aboard city buses on two occasions.

Police say the victim reported she was on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the Portage Place area on October 26, 2022, when an unknown man sat beside her.

He unexpectedly touched her in an inappropriate sexual manner, say police. The victim also told investigators she recognized the man from a similar incident on a city bus in August of 2022. She wasn’t physically injured during either incident.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, described as a black man in his mid to late 50s. He is approximately 6’0″ tall with short black hair, balding, a moustache and a heavy build. He was also wearing prescription glasses at the time of the incidents.

Police warn his appearance may have changed as some time has passed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 86-2987 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).