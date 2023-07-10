Catalytic Converter Theft-Deterrent Program Expands to Rural Manitoba

WINNIPEG — A program that aims to prevent the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles is expanding beyond Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Crime Stoppers’ Save Your Cat program works with automotive shops to curb the theft of the valuable metal component. Vehicle owners can bring their vehicles to auto service centres for routine service and have their catalytic converters engraved with their vehicle serial number and painted with high visibility paint. The markings serve as a deterrent for thieves as a stolen engraved cat won’t be accepted at scrap metal dealers.

“We are pleased to announce the support of Manitoba Motor Dealers Association and their partnership in the Save Your Cat program,” said Winnipeg Crime Stoppers past chair Paul Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Although we have seen a 70 percent drop in the first five months of 2023 compared to statistics from 2022, this particular theft still represents almost $1,000,000 in stolen converters. These thefts are still occurring in large numbers across North America.”

Johnson says they have shared details of the program with British Columbia, Alberta and New Brunswick) to address their catalytic converter thefts.

For July and August, Winnipeg Crime Stoppers will double cash awards up to $2,000 for information on stolen cats.