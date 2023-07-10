St. Louis Bar & Grill Opens First Winnipeg Location

By Carter Chen (@ritzcrakca)

WINNIPEG — There’s a new spot opening in the Seasons of Tuxedo today that’s known for its “Devilishly Good” wings.

St. Louis Bar & Grill is located at 10-749 Sterling Lyon Parkway and is the newest addition to the ever-expanding southwest area of Winnipeg.

The restaurant is a proudly Canadian chain, despite many people associating the name St. Louis with the American city. One of the founding owners is a Canadian named Louis that started it in Toronto in 1992. The chain is focused on developing in residential neighbourhoods all across Canada, with Winnipeg being their first in Manitoba and the 76th franchise. More Manitoba locations are being looked at for the future.

I met with St. Louis Bar & Grill’s head office operations specialist, Rachel McAusland, to talk about the “St. Louis way” on their winning recipe for growth in the Canadian restaurant market. First off, it’s all about their famous chicken wings and I loved them! St. Louis Bar & Grill has perfected their dry rub with all the wings being pre-marinated and prepped with secret ingredients that only two people in the world know. I was able to try the famous wings and they were amazing, very meaty, crispy, juicy, and with good heat!

The chain really prides itself on a small neighbourhood feel and great interaction with the staff who were very knowledgeable about the food and drinks. The space is beautiful and you’re welcomed with a huge sign that says “You Can’t Spell Winnipeg Without W I N G”. Multiple TVs and a huge bartop and patio add to the casual atmosphere.

St. Louis Bar & Grill is holding their grand opening today with specials from July 10-12, including half-priced wings.

Photos: Carter Chen