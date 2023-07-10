Man Crashes Stolen Ambulance in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he stole an ambulance before crashing it into a tree.

The incident happened last Saturday in Thompson after emergency crews responded to a man jumping in front of traffic and punching vehicles on Princeton Drive.

Paramedics were called to the scene while the same suspect stole their ambulance. He then collided with a minivan before striking a tree in front of Assiniboine Place.

Crews had to extract the man from the ambulance. Both the suspect and five people in the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Draven Beardy, 20, of York Landing, Manitoba, has been charged with several offences, including uttering threats towards medical staff at the hospital.

He was treated and released into police custody. Further charges may be pending.